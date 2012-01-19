ABC News to Air Gingrich Ex-Wife Interview Thursday
ABC News has decided to air its interview with Newt Gingrich's
ex-wife Marianne Gingrich on Thursday's Nightline and a portion on ABC World
News with Diane Sawyer.
In an interview with ABC's Brian Ross, her first since the
couple's 1999 divorce, Marianne says that Newt lacks the moral character to be
President, claiming that he sought an open marriage while the couple was married
so that he could continue an affair with Callista, to whom he is now married.
ABC News reportedly debated whether to air the interview with
Marianne's accusations before the South Carolina primary on Saturday, according
to a story on the Drudge Report Wednesday.
The network received a letter from Newt's two daughters
urging it not to focus on the past, but as of press time had not received an
official comment from the Gingrich campaign on the accusations.
Marianne is Newt's second ex-wife; the pair was married for
18 years. Newt has said during the campaign that he has "no relationship" with her.
