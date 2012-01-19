ABC News to Air Gingrich Ex-Wife Interview Thursday

ABC News has decided to air its interview with Newt Gingrich's

ex-wife Marianne Gingrich on Thursday's Nightline and a portion on ABC World

News with Diane Sawyer.

In an interview with ABC's Brian Ross, her first since the

couple's 1999 divorce, Marianne says that Newt lacks the moral character to be

President, claiming that he sought an open marriage while the couple was married

so that he could continue an affair with Callista, to whom he is now married.

ABC News reportedly debated whether to air the interview with

Marianne's accusations before the South Carolina primary on Saturday, according

to a story on the Drudge Report Wednesday.

The network received a letter from Newt's two daughters

urging it not to focus on the past, but as of press time had not received an

official comment from the Gingrich campaign on the accusations.

Marianne is Newt's second ex-wife; the pair was married for

18 years. Newt has said during the campaign that he has "no relationship" with her.