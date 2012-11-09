ABC News Adds Gio Benitez to Correspondent Ranks

ABC News has hired Gio Benitez as a New York-based

correspondent reporting for all platforms. He will start at the bureau in early

2013.

Benitez joins ABC from CBS owned station WFOR in Miami where

he previously covered the 2012 presidential election, the Trayvon Martin case

and the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

In a memo to staff Friday announcing the hire, ABC News president Ben Sherwood

called Benitez "versatile and hard-charging" with a "dynamic storytelling

ability."