ABC News Adds Gio Benitez to Correspondent Ranks
ABC News has hired Gio Benitez as a New York-based
correspondent reporting for all platforms. He will start at the bureau in early
2013.
Benitez joins ABC from CBS owned station WFOR in Miami where
he previously covered the 2012 presidential election, the Trayvon Martin case
and the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.
In a memo to staff Friday announcing the hire, ABC News president Ben Sherwood
called Benitez "versatile and hard-charging" with a "dynamic storytelling
ability."
