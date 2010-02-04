ABC News Added To Hulu
By Alex Weprin
ABC News content is being added to Hulu on its own dedicated
channel. Short and long form programming from Good Morning America, ABC
World News with Diane Sawyer, Nightline, This Week, 20/20
and Primetime will be available, as well as select programming from ABC
News' digital channel ABC News Now.
"We're happy to be able to provide our audience with another
way to watch ABC News," said David Westin, president of ABC News. "We look
forward to sharing our reporting with users on one of the top video
destinations on the Internet."
ABC News joins NBC News and Fox News programming on the
video site, which is a joint venture of NBC Universal, News Corp. and The Walt
Disney Company. Hulu has also been streaming a number of important news events
live, including the State of the Union address, and a number of President
Obama's primetime press conferences. It had been using feeds from either NBC or
Fox for those events.
No word on whether ABC News would lend its feed to future
live events coverage.
