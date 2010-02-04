ABC News Added To Hulu

ABC News content is being added to Hulu on its own dedicated

channel. Short and long form programming from Good Morning America, ABC

World News with Diane Sawyer, Nightline, This Week, 20/20

and Primetime will be available, as well as select programming from ABC

News' digital channel ABC News Now.

"We're happy to be able to provide our audience with another

way to watch ABC News," said David Westin, president of ABC News. "We look

forward to sharing our reporting with users on one of the top video

destinations on the Internet."

ABC News joins NBC News and Fox News programming on the

video site, which is a joint venture of NBC Universal, News Corp. and The Walt

Disney Company. Hulu has also been streaming a number of important news events

live, including the State of the Union address, and a number of President

Obama's primetime press conferences. It had been using feeds from either NBC or

Fox for those events.

No word on whether ABC News would lend its feed to future

live events coverage.