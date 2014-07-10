ABC Names Programmatic and Data Sales Executive

ABC named Mike Dean to the new position of VP of programmatic and data-driven sales.

The network announced plans for a trial of programmatic ad sales at its upfront presentation in May. Programmatic sales are increasingly popular in online businesses, and traditional TV companies are moving in that direction cautiously because of concerns automated buying could lower prices and commoditize their advertising inventory.

Dean, previously VP of media platform sales and solution for Videology, an online video advertising platform, will be responsible for strategy and sales of scalable solutions that drive revenue via programmatic and data-driven channels. He will focus on audience data activation, programmatic sales and inventory management, sales process automation, as well as related business development and vendor management.

Dean reports to Pooja Midha, senior VP of digital ad sales and operations at ABC..

“Mike has a wealth of experience in digital and new media sales,” Midha said in a statement “We are very happy that he will lead the ABC Sales team as we continue to lead the way in finding innovative solutions for all of our clients.”