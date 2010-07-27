ABC Names New Political Director

Amy Walter, editor of National Journals's political publication Hotline, is joining ABC News as political

director. She succeeds David Chalian, who announced his exit last month to join PBS' 'NewsHour.'

Walter will

be based in Washington and will oversee political coverage online and

on-air, and will provide analysis to World News, Good Morning America,

Nightline, and This Week.

In her Hotline role, she was also an analyst for CNN, C-SPAN, CBS, NBC, and HBO as well as contributing to NewsHour.