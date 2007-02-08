ABC Names Morning Anchors

Taina Hernandez and Ryan Owens have been named anchors America This Morning and 24-hour broadband service World News Now.

Hernandez, who has been anchoring America This Morning since 2006 and the departure of former co-anchors Heather Cabot and Ron Corning, will continue to file for Good Morning America and the weekend edition of World News.



Owens, who has been an anchor and correspondent for World News Now, will begin adding reports for Good Morning America and other broadcasts.World News Now airs at 2-3:30 a.m., followed by America This Morning.