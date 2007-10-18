ABC Names ABC News Now Anchor/Reporter

ABC added a reporter/anchor for its ABC News Now digital-news service.

Tanya Rivero, who had been a reporter and anchor at WCBS-TV New York, will join ABC there. In addition to anchoring live coverage and providing news briefs, Rivero will host programs Top Priority, What's the Buzz and Money Matters.

It will be a homecoming for Rivero, who as a college student was a desk assistant for World News Tonight with Peter Jennings and weekend newscasts.