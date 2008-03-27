ABC Moves Jimmy Kimmel Live to 11:35 p.m. (for One Night)

Jimmy Kimmel Liveis finally taking over the 11:35 p.m. time slot from Nightline.

Well, for one night, anyway.

ABC gave Kimmel the 11:35 p.m. slot Thursday, April 3, for a special celebrating Kimmel’s 1,000th episode.

The show will run 90 minutes, 30 minutes longer than usual.

It remains to be seen whether the special will include a video featuring the coupling of, for instance, Kimmel’s Uncle Frank and Casey Affleck. The idea isn’t outlandish given recent videos jokingly portraying relationships between Kimmel and Ben Affleck, as well as Matt Damon with Sarah Silverman, Kimmel’s real-life girlfriend.

Comedy bits aside, slated guests include Richard Simmons and musical act Mighty Mighty Bosstones.