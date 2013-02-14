ABC Moves ‘Happy Endings' to Fridays

In another setback to the struggling comedy, ABC announced

it will pull Happy Endings from the

schedule for a few weeks and shift it to Fridays starting March 29.

New cooking competition show The Taste will shift back an hour to Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Feb. 26,

pre-empting the previously scheduled episodes of Happy Endings. Reality series Celebrity

Wife Swap will return on Tuesday at 8 p.m. the same night to lead into The Taste.

After ABC pulled fellow Tuesday comedyDon't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 last month,

Happy Endings was scheduled to air

back-to-back episodes on the night until Dancing

With the Stars returned the week of March 18.

It will now air back-to-back originals on Friday from 8-9

p.m., where Last Man Standing and Malibu Country have aired this season.

Both those comedies will have completed their season orders by that date.

The Friday move pushes Happy

Endings one step closer to cancelation, despite ABC Entertainment chairman

Paul Lee pledging his support for both it and Apt. 23 at the most recent TCA press tour

and an attempt to double-run the series on Sundays and Tuesdays proved

unsuccessful. Its most recent episodes on Jan. 29 earned a 1.3 rating with

adults 18-49 and 2.9 million viewers.