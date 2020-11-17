ABC Moves Ahead With Alec Baldwin-Kelsey Grammer Comedy

ABC is going straight-to-series on a comedy starring Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer. The project is a multi-camera comedy produced by 20th Television. The show centers on three men who reunite decades after they were roommates, looking for “one more run at the lives they’ve always wanted,” according to ABC, which did not reveal who will play the third man.

Baldwin’s TV work includes 30 Rock and playing President Trump on Saturday Night Live. His films include The Hunt For Red October, Glengarry Glen Ross, Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation and The Boss Baby.

Grammer played Dr. Frasier Crane on Cheers and on Frasier, and starred in Starz drama Boss. His film work includes Transformers: Age of Extinction, Best of Enemies and Charming the Hearts of Men.

Baldwin and Grammer both have extensive theater experience.

The pair worked together when Grammer had a brief run on 30 Rock.