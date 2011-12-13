ABC Makes Changes In Ad Sales Lineup

ABC said it has promoted several of its top ad sales executives.

The network also said that Michael Rubin, senior VP and general manager of the Central Sales Division is retiring after 40 years at ABC, effective in January.

Succeeding Rubin is David Mayber, who was promoted to senior VP, central division. Mayber reports to Geri Wang, president of ABC Sales, who announced the changes.

"Michael has been a wonderful business partner and a good friend, and we wish him all the best in his retirement," Wang said in a statement. "We appreciate all the many contributions that he has made to build our Central Sales operation in Chicago."

She added that Mayber's "deep insight, extensive contacts and great personality will serve ABC well as he takes over operations in our Central region."

Also promoted to senior VP were Doug Hochstadt, who is responsible for planning and proposals, and Tom Watson, named a team leader in charge of sales and negotiations with media agencies OMD, PHD and Horizon Media.

"Doug has done a terrific job in running our primetime proposals area, and in building our customer base for Jimmy Kimmel Live," said Ms. Wang. "Tom has demonstrated excellent leadership and selling skills, and a willingness to teach and mentor others."

Marco Forte was promoted VP and will be primary sales contact for OMD.