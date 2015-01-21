ABC Leads 26th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Nominations

ABC was the most-nominated network for the upcoming 26th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, which celebrate multi-dimensional representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

The net has two ShondaLand-produced series nominated in the drama category,Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away with Murder, and one comedy, Modern Family. Daytime soap General Hospital was given a nod for outstanding daily drama, while The View and The Week were recognized for their transgender segments.

HBO led cable in nominations with nods for Game of Thrones (outstanding drama), Looking (outstanding comedy), The Case Against 8 (outstanding documentary) and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (outstanding talk show episode). The cabler is a shoo-in for one award— top TV movie or miniseries. Ryan Murphy-directed The Normal Heart is the only program nominated.

Recent Golden Globe winner Transparent garnered Amazon Instant Video its first nomination, while documentary True Trans with Laura Jane Grace did the same for AOL Originals.

The awards ceremony will be bicoastal. The Beverly Hilton will host the West coast kudosfest on March 21, 2015 while the East coast event will be at Waldorf Astoria on May 9, 2015.

Univision and Telemundo both received six nominations within the Spanish-language categories.

For a full list of nominations, visit GLAAD.org.