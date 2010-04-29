ABC Lays Road Map for Season Finales

ABC set its May sweeps schedule including the series finale of Lost, which will wrap up with a three-hour event May 23 beginning at 8 p.m. with a one-hour recap special leading in to the two-hour finale appropriately titled "The End."

Desperate Housewives and Brothers & Sisters have their season finales May 16 at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., respectively, while V ends its run May 18 at 10 p.m.

ABC's Wednesday night comedies -- The Middle, Modern Family and CougarTown -- wrap their first season runs May 19. All three programs have been upped for a second season.

Grey's Anatomy will have a two-hour finale May 20 beginning at 9 p.m. The Bachelorette returns May 24 at 9 p.m. And Dancing with the Stars crowns a new winner May 25 at 9 p.m.