ABC Launching Saturday ESPN Programming Block

ABC is launching an ESPN-branded Saturday afternoon programming

block. Dubbed â€˜ESPN Sports Saturday' the block will feature a one-hour original

series, Winners Bracket, as well as a

mix of some of ESPN's other programs. Hannah Storm, who anchors the morning

edition of SportsCenter, will host the block.

ESPN's newsmagazine show E:60, Homecoming with

Rick Reilly and selections from the "30 for 30" documentary series will be

coupled with Winners Bracket.

Winners Bracket

will be hosted by SportsNation co-host Michelle Beadle and former NFL

star Marcellus Wiley. The two will debate the week in sports using a

bracket-style format, with 16 newsmakers facing off each week to see who will

be the winner. Other ESPN analysts and contributors will appear regularly.

"We are excited about this brand new sports offering from

such a trusted brand," said Bill Hoffman, VP and general manager of WSB-TV in

Atlanta and the chair of the sports committee for the ABC Affiliate Board of

Governors. "This program comes as a

result of great creative thinking and collaboration between the ABC Board and

ESPN."

â€˜ESPN Sports Saturday' will air from 4-6 p.m. starting April

3. It will run from April-August, returning in December for another round of

programs. Some days the block may be less than two hours, depending on local or

other special programming.