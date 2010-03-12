ABC Launching Saturday ESPN Programming Block
By Alex Weprin
ABC is launching an ESPN-branded Saturday afternoon programming
block. Dubbed â€˜ESPN Sports Saturday' the block will feature a one-hour original
series, Winners Bracket, as well as a
mix of some of ESPN's other programs. Hannah Storm, who anchors the morning
edition of SportsCenter, will host the block.
ESPN's newsmagazine show E:60, Homecoming with
Rick Reilly and selections from the "30 for 30" documentary series will be
coupled with Winners Bracket.
Winners Bracket
will be hosted by SportsNation co-host Michelle Beadle and former NFL
star Marcellus Wiley. The two will debate the week in sports using a
bracket-style format, with 16 newsmakers facing off each week to see who will
be the winner. Other ESPN analysts and contributors will appear regularly.
"We are excited about this brand new sports offering from
such a trusted brand," said Bill Hoffman, VP and general manager of WSB-TV in
Atlanta and the chair of the sports committee for the ABC Affiliate Board of
Governors. "This program comes as a
result of great creative thinking and collaboration between the ABC Board and
ESPN."
â€˜ESPN Sports Saturday' will air from 4-6 p.m. starting April
3. It will run from April-August, returning in December for another round of
programs. Some days the block may be less than two hours, depending on local or
other special programming.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.