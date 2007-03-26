ABC Launches Webseries Voicemail

ABC.com has joined the online-only video fray with a new series of short films called Voicemail.

Based on an original film by Michael Wilde, Voicemail is a series of 30 one-to-four minute episodes in which a twentysomething slacker reacts humorously to voicemail messages from exasperated friends, family and lovers.

The first three episodes of the show, co-created and executive produced by Angela Mancuso, are available on ABC.com immediately. The show will also be available on wireless platforms.