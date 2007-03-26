ABC Launches Webseries Voicemail
ABC.com has joined the online-only video fray with a new series of short films called Voicemail.
Based on an original film by Michael Wilde, Voicemail is a series of 30 one-to-four minute episodes in which a twentysomething slacker reacts humorously to voicemail messages from exasperated friends, family and lovers.
The first three episodes of the show, co-created and executive produced by Angela Mancuso, are available on ABC.com immediately. The show will also be available on wireless platforms.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.