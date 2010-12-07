ABC, Jared Jewelers Sponsor 'Marry Me Monday'
ABC and Jared the Galleria of Jewelry are partnering for "Marry
Me Monday," which will give two people the chance to pop the question to their
significant other during an upcoming episode of the new season of The Bachelor.
The contest is looking for the best two creative and unique
proposal stories to air during a commercial break on the Monday, Jan. 31 and
Feb. 7 episodes of the reality show.
Contestants can submit their stories from Dec.7-Dec. 27 at
www.abcmarrymemonday.com.
