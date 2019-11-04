ABC Has ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ on Dec. 5

A Charlie Brown Christmas airs on ABC Thursday, Dec. 5. The special was produced in 1965 and has been digitally remastered. Charlie Brown complains about the materialism that he sees everywhere during the season. Lucy suggests that he become director of the school Christmas pageant and it proves to be a struggle. When an attempt to restore the proper spirit with a sickly little Christmas tree fails, Charlie needs Linus’ help to learn what the real meaning of Christmas is.

In terms of other Christmas specials on ABC, Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town is on Dec. 1. Mickey Rooney voices Kris Kringle and Paul Frees tackles Burgermeister Meisterburger.

The season premiere of The Great Christmas Light Fight happens Dec. 2. CMA Country Christmas happens on ABC Dec. 3. Film Same Time, Next Christmas happens Dec. 5.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, Toy Story That Time Forgot and The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition air Dec. 12. Shrek the Halls is on Dec. 17 and Disney Prep & Landing and Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice are on Dec. 19.

Then it’s back to the Peanuts gang, with I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown on Dec. 22, and Happy New Year, Charlie Brown on Dec. 26.