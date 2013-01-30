ABC Greenlights 'Bet On Your Baby' Game Show

ABC has ordered eight episodes of a new primetime game show Bet

On Your Baby, in which parents try to predict their toddler's next move to

earn $50,000 in prize money for their college fund.





The hour-long series, produced by Electus and 5x5 Media,

will be hosted by actress/comedienne Melissa Peterman and premiere in April on

ABC.





Each episode will feature five families with toddlers between

the ages of two and three-and-a-half years old, with each competing in

individual challenges, not against each other.





Electus International will distribute the series

universally.