ABC Grabs Bob Saget-Hosted ‘Videos After Dark’

Bob Saget will host Videos After Dark, a new comedy reality series from the producers of America’s Funniest Home Videos. Saget hosted the first eight seasons of America’s Funniest Home Videos (AFHV).

Videos After Dark will feature home videos with “an edgier twist,” according to ABC. It will be a half-hour program.

“Incredible real-life mishaps, uproarious blunders and extremely bad decisions are celebrated and highlighted with Saget’s comedic commentary,” said ABC, who noted that “the hits are a little harder, the language a bit saltier, the animals a little less cute, the kids a tad less adorable and the embarrassing moments are way more revealing.”

Vin Di Bona, Michele Nasraway and Saget are executive producers for Videos After Dark.

ABC also picked up seasons 30 and 31 of America’s Funniest Home Videos, which is in its 29th season. Alfonso Ribeiro hosts. The show is up 17% this season in total viewers, according to ABC.

“AFV has been a fixture in households across America for decades, and we are so happy that this show still resonates,” said Rob Mills, senior VP, alternative late night and specials, ABC Entertainment. “And now the generation that grew up with the hilarious Bob Saget as the host of AFV is old enough to stay up past 10 p.m. to see him on Videos After Dark.”

Across its 29 seasons, AFHV producers have reviewed nearly two million videos from home viewers.

“It is with a great sense of pride we look to our 30th and 31st-year pickup,” said Di Bona, executive producer of AFHV. “Our audience depends on us to deliver quality family programs, and we delight in the capacity to give the nation and the world at least one great belly laugh a week!”