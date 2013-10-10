ABC Gives 'S.H.I.E.L.D.' Full-Season Pickup

ABC has given Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. a full season pickup, the network announced Thursday.

The series, which is based around the series of movies in Marvel's "Cinematic Universe," premiered Sept. 24 to a 4.7 rating with adults 18-49 to be the biggest drama premiere in nearly four years. While its ratings have sagged following its big premiere, S.H.I.E.L.D. still ranks as the top new show of the season, averaging a 4.0 rating and a 5.7 when three days of playback is added.

The Marvel TV series stars Clark Gregg reprising his role of Agent Phil Coulson from the movies and also stars Ming-Na Wen, Brett Dalton, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker and Elizabeth Henstridge.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was cocreated by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen, who serve as executive producers along with Jeph Loeb and Jeffrey Bell. It is produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television.



S.H.I.E.L.D. joins NBC's The Blacklist in getting full season orders. Fox also gave Sleepy Hollow a second-season renewal.