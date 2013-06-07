ABC Gives Series Order to Drama 'The Black Box'

ABC gave a straight to series order to drama The Black Box on Friday, picking up 13

episodes to air in 2014.

Black Box is

written by Amy Holden Jones (The Relic,

Mystic Pizza) who is executive producing with Ilene Chaiken, Bryan Singer,

Oly Obst and Anne Thermopoulos. The drama centers on Elizabeth Black, a

renowned neuroscientist who appears to have it all but secretly struggles with

mental illness.

The pick-up gives ABC eight dramas for the 2013-14 season asthe network looks to reduce repeats of its serialized dramas by supplementing

them with shorter-order series.

It previously greenlit Marvel's

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Mind Games, Betrayal, Killer Women, Lucky 7, Once Upon

a Time in Wonderland and Resurrection.



Deadline first reported the story.