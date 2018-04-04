ABC Gives ‘Roseanne’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through April 1).

ABC grabs the top spot in our ranking with promos for its Roseanne reboot, which racked up nearly 286 million TV ad impressions. And the network actually dominates our chart overall, grabbing two more slots with new comedies Splitting Up Together in third place and Alex, Inc. at fifth. (The Alex, Inc. promo shown here was created specially for ABC sister network Disney Channel, and includes brief interviews with series stars Zach Braff and Elisha Henig.)

Rounding out our chart: FX’s Marvel superhero drama Legion in fourth place and TBS’s Tracy Morgan vehicle The Last O.G. in second. Notably, The Last O.G. promos score the highest iSpot Attention Index (118) in our ranking, getting 18% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).