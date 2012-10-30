ABC Gives ‘The Neighbors' Full Season Order
ABC has given freshman comedy The Neighbors and sophomore drama Scandal back nine orders, taking both series through the full
2012-13 season.
The Neighbors
improved 5% week-over-week in its most recent episode, up to a 2.0 rating with
adults 18-49 and 7 million viewers. The Shonda Rhimes-produced Scandal also ticked up a tenth last week
to a 2.0 rating and 6.1 million viewers.
The pickups are ABC's first full season orders of the fall.
The network has so far also premiered dramas 666 Park Avenue, Last Resort
and Nashville.
