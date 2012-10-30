ABC Gives ‘The Neighbors' Full Season Order

ABC has given freshman comedy The Neighbors and sophomore drama Scandal back nine orders, taking both series through the full

2012-13 season.

The Neighbors

improved 5% week-over-week in its most recent episode, up to a 2.0 rating with

adults 18-49 and 7 million viewers. The Shonda Rhimes-produced Scandal also ticked up a tenth last week

to a 2.0 rating and 6.1 million viewers.

The pickups are ABC's first full season orders of the fall.

The network has so far also premiered dramas 666 Park Avenue, Last Resort

and Nashville.