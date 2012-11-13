ABC Gives 'Nashville' Full-Season Order

ABC has given Nashville

a full-season order, on Monday picking up the back nine episodes of the well-reviewed

country music drama.

Nashville, which airs Wednesdays at

10 p.m., is averaging a 2.2 live plus same-day rating with adults 18-49 in its

first five episodes.

ABC has already given back-nine orders to freshman comedy The Neighbors and sophomore drama Scandal.



The network also said it has picked up three additional scripts for new

Reba McEntire comedy Malibu Country

and sophomore Last Man Standing. The

fates of freshmen dramas 666 Park Avenue

and Last Resort are still undecided.