ABC Gives 'Nashville' Full-Season Order
ABC has given Nashville
a full-season order, on Monday picking up the back nine episodes of the well-reviewed
country music drama.
Nashville, which airs Wednesdays at
10 p.m., is averaging a 2.2 live plus same-day rating with adults 18-49 in its
first five episodes.
ABC has already given back-nine orders to freshman comedy The Neighbors and sophomore drama Scandal.
The network also said it has picked up three additional scripts for new
Reba McEntire comedy Malibu Country
and sophomore Last Man Standing. The
fates of freshmen dramas 666 Park Avenue
and Last Resort are still undecided.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.