ABC Gives Full Seasons to 'Once Upon a Time,' 'Last Man Standing'

ABC has given full-season orders to two of its freshman shows, picking up the back-nine episodes for fantasy drama Once Upon a Time and the Tim Allen comedy Last Man Standing.

The network has also greenlit a full season of sophomore sitcom Happy Endings and order five additional scripts for rookie drama period drama Pan Am.

The early pickup for Once Upon a Time comes after the fairy tale drama premiered as the top-rated drama of the fall season on Oct. 23. Its second episode Sunday held up well, dropping only a tenth in the adults 18-49 demo to a 3.9 rating.

After opening to a strong 3.5 demo rating, Last Man Standing has fallen off, with its most recent episode posting a 2.6. It's still performing much better than companion show Man Up, which sunk to a 1.8 on Tuesday.

The scripts for Pan Am follow the series posting a 1.9 this past Sunday, showing the ‘60s era drama's steady decline from its solid debut at a 3.1 on Sept. 26.

Once Upon a Time and Last Man Standing join Revenge and Surbugatory on ABC's list of freshman series given the full-season nod, with Charlie's Angels its lone cancellation.