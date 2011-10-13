ABC Gives Full-Season Orders to 'Revenge,' 'Suburgatory'

ABC has ordered a back nine episodes for comedy Suburgatory and drama Revenge, picking up both freshman series for a full season.

The network has also ordered six more scripts for sophomore comedy Happy Endings.

Surburgatory is averaging a 3.2 in the adults 18-49 demo and 9.5 million viewers on Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. and improving on its lead-in, The Middle. The suburban family comedy stars Jeremy Sisto and Cheryl Hines.

The Hamptons-set Revenge debuted as the fall's top-rated drama out of Modern Family in its premeire Sept. 21, before leveling off to a 2.8 rating in the demo and 8.7 million viewers. The drama, starring Emily van Camp, won the 10 p.m. hour in its most recent episode Wednesday.



Happy Endings has benefitted heavily by leading out of mega-hit Modern Family in its second season. It posted a 3.2 in its most recent episode, improving 10% week-over-week.

The pick-ups for Revenge and Suburgatory are ABC's first of the season, and join fellow freshman 2 Broke Girls, New Girl, Ringer, Hart of Dixie, The Secret Circle, Whitney and Up All Night with full-season orders.