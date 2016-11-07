ABC Gives Full Season Order to ‘American Housewife’

ABC has ordered a full-season pickup of the comedy American Housewife, adding nine episodes to the season one total. Starring Katy Mixon, the Tuesday comedy has averaged 7.7 million viewers, including a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen.

ABC Studios produces the show. Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment, announced the order.

Originally titled The Second Fattest Housewife in Westport, American Housewife stars Mixon as the matriarch of a family that does not quite fit in in its wealthy Connecticut town.

The show is written by Sarah Dunn (Spin City, Bunheads). Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers.