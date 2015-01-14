ABC Gives ‘Dancing With the Stars’ March 16 Return #TCA15

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Winter Press Tour

ABC’s Dancing With the Stars will return on March 16, the network announced Wednesday during its portion of the TCA winter press tour.

The 19th cycle of the ABC staple premiered down, earning a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 on Sept. 16, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, which was a 23% drop from the previous season.

The network also announced during TCA that Repeat After Me will bow on Feb. 17 and that Jimmy Kimmel Live will head to Austin, Texas for the South By Southwest Festival, airing five original shows starting on March 16.

Repeat After Me, from A Very Good Production in association with Warner Horizon Television, features celebrities taking instructions from host Wendi McLendon-Covey via earpiece on interacting with everyday people. The show is based on a segment that appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

America’s Funniest Home Videos will also get a special 25th anniversary episode, which will bow Feb. 15.