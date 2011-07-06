ABC Gets Sit-Down With Anthony Defense Lawyer
ABC's Barbara Walters has landed a sit-down
interview Jose Baez, the lead defense attorney in the Casey Anthony trial.
The interview will be shown cross ABC's properties,
including World News with Diane Sawyer and
the NightlinePrimetime special Casey Anthony Not Guilty: Inside the Bombshell on Wednesday, and on
Thursday's The View and Good Morning America.
Fox News Channel's Geraldo Rivera first got an interview with
Baez and Anthony lawyer Cheney Mason following the verdict on Tuesday.
