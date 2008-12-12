ABC Gets Interview With Dick Cheney

ABC has snagged an interview with Vice President Dick Cheney, his first since the November election.



The interview will be with senior Congressional correspondent Jonathan Karl, with parts airing Monday on World News, as well as Nightline, ABC News Radio, ABCNews.com, and ABC News Now, its digital broadband news service.



An extended version will air the next morning on Good Morning America.



George Bush has done a number of media interviews as he begins to wind down his administration, but Cheney has kept the low profile he has maintained for much of his tenure in the second chair.