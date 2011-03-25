ABC Fires Scripted Development Exec
Suzanne Patmore-Gibbs, executive VP of scripted
creative at ABC is leaving the network, an ABC spokesperson confirmed Friday.
In a bit of restructuring, ABC Entertainment
President Paul Lee has eliminated the position at the division he took over
last summer. Now Channing Dungey, ABC senior VP of drama and Samie Falvey, ABC
senior VP of comedy will report directly to Lee.
ABC's new scripted series have struggled this season
with the early axing of My Generation
and The Whole Truth, the lackluster midseason
debut of Off the Map and No Ordinary Family burning off remaining
episodes on Saturdays.
Patmore-Gibbs had held the position since 2007.
