ABC Fires Scripted Development Exec

Suzanne Patmore-Gibbs, executive VP of scripted

creative at ABC is leaving the network, an ABC spokesperson confirmed Friday.

In a bit of restructuring, ABC Entertainment

President Paul Lee has eliminated the position at the division he took over

last summer. Now Channing Dungey, ABC senior VP of drama and Samie Falvey, ABC

senior VP of comedy will report directly to Lee.

ABC's new scripted series have struggled this season

with the early axing of My Generation

and The Whole Truth, the lackluster midseason

debut of Off the Map and No Ordinary Family burning off remaining

episodes on Saturdays.

Patmore-Gibbs had held the position since 2007.