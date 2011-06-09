ABC Finishes Upfront With Significant Increases

ABC says it has concluded its upfront sales for the next

television season.

The network said in a statement it was able to

achieve "significant increases in pricing." It added that "this positive

response helped drive great volume across the board, and across all dayparts,

and reinforced the confidence that national advertisers have in the power of

ABC."

Sources said that in primetime, ABC was able to get price

increases that average nearly 11% on a cost per thousand viewers (CPM) basis.

The volume of commercial commitments rose to about $2.4 million from $2.2

million a year ago.

The conclusion of ABC negotiations follow Fox, which wrapped

up last week, and The CW, which got finished earlier this week. CBS, which has

been very aggressive about getting higher prices than its competitors is still

making deals.

With broadcast nearly done, buyers will turn their attention

to cable networks for the remainder of the week.