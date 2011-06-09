ABC Finishes Upfront With Significant Increases
ABC says it has concluded its upfront sales for the next
television season.
The network said in a statement it was able to
achieve "significant increases in pricing." It added that "this positive
response helped drive great volume across the board, and across all dayparts,
and reinforced the confidence that national advertisers have in the power of
ABC."
Sources said that in primetime, ABC was able to get price
increases that average nearly 11% on a cost per thousand viewers (CPM) basis.
The volume of commercial commitments rose to about $2.4 million from $2.2
million a year ago.
The conclusion of ABC negotiations follow Fox, which wrapped
up last week, and The CW, which got finished earlier this week. CBS, which has
been very aggressive about getting higher prices than its competitors is still
making deals.
With broadcast nearly done, buyers will turn their attention
to cable networks for the remainder of the week.
