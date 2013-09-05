ABC Family's 'Melissa & Joey' and 'Baby Daddy' Finish on Season Highs

The finales of ABC Family's Melissa & Joey and Baby Daddy drew season highs on Wednesday in total viewers and key demographics.

The third season finale of Melissa & Joey garnered 1.1 million total viewers and averaged 704,000 adults 18-49 at 8:00 p.m. The episode also drew season highs among women 18-49 (471,000), viewers 12-34 (589,000), and females 12-34 (400,000).

At 8:30 p.m., Baby Daddy concluded its second season run with 1.3 million total viewers and 502,000 adults 18-34. The show also earned season highs among adults 18-49 (801,000), women 18-49 (497,000), viewers 12-34 (693,000) and females 12-34 (446,000).

Both Melissa & Joey and Baby Daddy will come back on air in December for holiday installments during ABC Family's 25 Days of Christmas, TVLine reported on Wednesday.