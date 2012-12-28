ABC Family's '25 Days of Christmas' Up Over 2011

ABC Family's "25 Days of Christmas" programming event posted

double-digit increases compared to last year, including growing 17% to average

2.8 million total viewers, according to Nielsen.

The block also increased 18% in the adults 18-49 demo to 1.3

million viewers and averaged 979,000 viewers in the persons 12-34 demo, up 15%

over 2011.

The event's top movie was Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, which delivered 6.35

million total viewers and 3.03 million adults 18-49on Dec. 2, making it the

network's third most-watched telecast ever in both measures.