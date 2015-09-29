ABC Family Taps Nicki Minaj for New Series

ABC Family has greenlit a new comedy series from Grammy-nominated performer Nicki Minaj, the network said Tuesday (Sept. 29).

Minaj will executive produce and appear in the series, based on her immigration with her family from Trinidad in the early 1990s, network officials said.

Kate Angelo (Sex Tape, Will and Grace) will write and executive produce the series, with Minaj, Aaron Kaplan (Life in Pieces, Chasing Life and Divorce), Stella Bulochnikov and Brian Sher (Boss), and Gee Roberson also serving as executive producers.

