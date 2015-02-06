ABC Family Taps McHoul as Programming SVP

ABC Family has named Kary McHoul senior VP of programming and development, the network announced Friday.

A former Fox executive under Mike Darnell and cofounder with Nigel Lythgoe of Nigel Lythgoe Productions, McHoul helped develop American Idol and The Simple Life, and launch Hell’s Kitchen. At ABC Family, she will report to Karey Burke, executive VP, programming and development.

“Kary is simply the best in the business,” Burke said. “She has an incredible track record of creating, packaging and launching hit shows across genres and platforms. She knows how to capture an audience, and we are honored that she has chosen to lead our charge into unscripted series programming.”

McHoul most recently served as a consultant on digital programming ventures, working with Madonna’s DanceOn brand and the Fine Brothers.