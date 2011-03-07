ABC Family Summer Slate Grows To Three Nights

ABC Family will expand to three nights of original

programming this summer, including the debut of four new series, ABC Family

President Michael Riley announced Monday.

Premiering in June are the one-hour scripted dramas Switched at Birth (June 6) and The Nine Lives of Chloe King (June 14) and

half-hour comedy The Great State of

Georgia (June 29). The drama The Lying

Game will bow on August 15.

The Secret Life of the

American Teenager, Pretty Little

Liars and Melissa & Joey will

all return with new episodes in June.

"We're thrilled to

bring viewers three nights of original programming for the first time ever on

the network," said Riley in a statement. "As we continue to build out a longer term strategy

for ABC Family, the addition of four new original series to our summer slate in

combination with our returning original hit shows will create a powerful programming

block that offers our Millennial viewers the quality storytelling they have

come to expect from the network."

The new original movie Teen Spirit will also debut on the

net in August as part of its summer programming slate.