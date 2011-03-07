ABC Family Summer Slate Grows To Three Nights
ABC Family will expand to three nights of original
programming this summer, including the debut of four new series, ABC Family
President Michael Riley announced Monday.
Premiering in June are the one-hour scripted dramas Switched at Birth (June 6) and The Nine Lives of Chloe King (June 14) and
half-hour comedy The Great State of
Georgia (June 29). The drama The Lying
Game will bow on August 15.
The Secret Life of the
American Teenager, Pretty Little
Liars and Melissa & Joey will
all return with new episodes in June.
"We're thrilled to
bring viewers three nights of original programming for the first time ever on
the network," said Riley in a statement. "As we continue to build out a longer term strategy
for ABC Family, the addition of four new original series to our summer slate in
combination with our returning original hit shows will create a powerful programming
block that offers our Millennial viewers the quality storytelling they have
come to expect from the network."
The new original movie Teen Spirit will also debut on the
net in August as part of its summer programming slate.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.