ABC Family Sets Summer Slate
By Alex Weprin
ABC Family has unveiled its summer programming lineup. On tap are
three new originals and one original movie, along with two returning series and
the network debut of the theatrical Wild Child.
Among the new series is one hour scripted drama Pretty Little Liars,
which follows four estranged friends who reunite when one goes missing. The
group starts receiving messages from an anonymous person who seems to know all
their secrets.
Pretty Little Liars will debut Tuesday, June 8 at 8 p.m.
Huge is also
a one hour scripted drama, set at a weight loss camp. It will premiere Monday,
June 28 at 9 p.m.
Melissa & Joey is a half hour sitcom starring and executive produced by Melissa Joan
Hart and Joey Lawrence, and will debut in August.
Secret Life of the American Teenager will return for season three Monday, June 7 at 8 p.m., with the
sophomore season of Make It or Break It returning for its sophomore
season Monday, June 28 at 10 p.m.
Original movie Revenge of the Bridesmaids will premiere on the
network in July.
ABC Family's Campus Crush programming event will run August 1-August
10, and will be anchored by theatrical acquisition Wild Child Sunday
August 8 at 8 p.m.
In addition, the network will televise its annual Harry Potter
weekend event, with the first five films of the franchise set to run.
