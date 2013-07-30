ABC Family Renews 'Switched at Birth' for Third Season
ABC Family has renewed Switched at Birth for a third
season, the network announced Tuesday.
The series will return in January, along with Pretty
Little Liars.
The network also announced that it has given new series The
Fosters and Twisted back-order pickups. Fosters has averaged
1.69 million viewers for its first eight episodes while Twisted has
drawn 1.4 million for its first seven.
"ABC Family has always been a home for
groundbreaking storytelling with iconic characters and families and we're
thrilled to have The Fosters and Twisted join our lineup as
breakout summer hits," said ABC Family president Michael Riley. "We
are very proud of the original series we continue to foster, bringing real and
relatable characters to life for our viewers and know they are destined to
become part of the zeitgeist alongside Switched at Birth and Pretty
Little Liars."
