ABC Family Renews 'Switched at Birth' for Third Season

ABC Family has renewed Switched at Birth for a third

season, the network announced Tuesday.





The series will return in January, along with Pretty

Little Liars.





The network also announced that it has given new series The

Fosters and Twisted back-order pickups. Fosters has averaged

1.69 million viewers for its first eight episodes while Twisted has

drawn 1.4 million for its first seven.





"ABC Family has always been a home for

groundbreaking storytelling with iconic characters and families and we're

thrilled to have The Fosters and Twisted join our lineup as

breakout summer hits," said ABC Family president Michael Riley. "We

are very proud of the original series we continue to foster, bringing real and

relatable characters to life for our viewers and know they are destined to

become part of the zeitgeist alongside Switched at Birth and Pretty

Little Liars."