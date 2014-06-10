ABC Family Renews ‘Pretty Little Liars’ for Two More Seasons

Ahead of its fifth season premiere Tuesday night, ABC Family has given Pretty Little Liars a two-year renewal.

The multiyear pickup will carry the network’s longest-running original series through seven seasons; season six will air in 2015 and season seven in 2016.

From Warner Horizon Television, Pretty Little Liars reins as the network’s top series among total viewers (3.8 million) and among all target demos.

“Pretty Little Liars has taken its place in the zeitgeist and reigns supreme in pop culture,” said ABC Family president Tom Ascheim. “I am glad to bring another two seasons to our audience because ‘A’ has a lot in store for our Liars.”