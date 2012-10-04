ABC Family Renews 'Pretty Little Liars'

ABC Family has renewed Pretty Little Liars for a fourth season, network president Michael Riley announced Thursday.

The new season will consist of 24 episodes and air sometime in mid-2013.



Pretty Little Liars was the No. 1 cable TV show in its time period throughout the summer across its target 18-34, 18-49 and 12-34 demos.



Pretty Little Liars will air a special Halloween-themed episode on Oct. 23, as part of the network's "13 Nights of Halloween" programming event, and then will return with the rest of season three in January 2013.