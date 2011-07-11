ABC Family Renews 'Melissa & Joey'

ABC Family has picked up Melissa & Joey for a second season, the network said Monday.

The comedy, starring Melissa Joan Hart and Joey Lawrence, premiered last summer as the net's top comedy debut in total viewers and viewers 12-34.

It is currently completing its first season, which returned on June 29 and helped launch the Raven Symone half-hour State of Georgia. Melissa& Joey season two will debut in 2012.

"Melissa and Joey have proven to be a comedic powerhouse, with wonderful chemistry that has resonated with viewers in the tradition of great television pairings," said ABC Family President Michael Riley. "As our focus on comedy continues to develop, we're delighted to see it return next year as an integral part of the network's expanding slate of original series."