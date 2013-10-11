ABC Family Renews 'The Fosters' for Second Season

ABC Family has renewed The Fosters for a second season, the network announced Friday.

During its initial run over the summer, The Fosters averaged 1.74 million viewers, drawing a series-best 2.07 million for its summer finale. It also ranked as cable's top new series among persons 12-34 and females 12-34 over that period.

The series returns in January to finish out the back-end of its first season.

From executive producer Jennifer Lopez, Fosters is about a multiethnic family of foster and biological kids being raised by two moms.