ABC Family Renews 'The Fosters'

ABC Family has renewed scripted drama The Fosters and picked up a new unscripted series, the network announced Tuesday.

The Fosters, produced by ABC Family and Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions, averaged 2.6 million total viewer in Nielsen live-plus seven ratings in summer, 2014. The second half of the second season is scheduled to premiere Jan. 19.

New unscripted Job or No Job follows young adults as they seek employment. The series is produced by Studio Lambert and All3Media America.