ABC Family Preps '25 Days of Christmas'

Starting Dec. 1, and running through Christmas Day, ABC Family will run its 11th annual "25 Days of Christmas" featuring over 200 hours of holiday entertainment including all-new, original movies and specials, as well as the return of Christmas favorites. Weekend holiday marathons will also be running every Saturday and Sunday.



A Miser Brothers' Christmas will be one of the new additions to the holiday programming, which is based upon characters from the Rankin-Bass Christmas classic, The Year without a Santa Claus.



Mickey Rooney and George S. Irving both return for the voices of Santa and Heat Miser, respectively.

The premiere of ABC Family's original movie Christmas in Wonderland starring Patrick Swayze and Carmen Electra, along with the basic cable premieres of Cars, A Garfield Christmas, and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe will also be included in the line-up.