ABC Family Pledges More Episodes for Greek

ABC Family ordered the back ten episodes of the inaugural season of its scripted drama Greek. They are slated to premiere in early 2008. Set among the fraternities and sororities at a fictional university, Greek has been running Mondays from 9-10 p.m. on Family this summer.

The show has averaged solid numbers for Family in its target demos - 412,000 females 12-34, 316,000 teens and 231,000 female teens. That's about 22%, 50%, and 53% better than the network averages for those respective audiences during prime.

Greek is executive produced by Piller/Segan, the company behind ABC Family's Wildfire, in association with the network.