ABC Family Picks Up Two New Dramas for Summer

ABC Family has ordered drama pilots The Fosters and Twisted

(formerly Socio) to series for a summer premiere on the network.

From executive producer Jennifer Lopez, Fosters is

about a multiethnic family of foster and biological kids being raised by two

moms (Teri Polo and Sherri Saum). The series is created by Bradley Bredeweg and

Peter Paige, who will also write and executive produce.

Twisted is a mystery drama centered on a 16-year-old

with a troubled past who becomes the prime suspect when a fellow student is

found dead. Gavin Polone is executive producer along with David Babcock and

Adam Milch.

ABC Family expects to announce additional series pickups

later this month.