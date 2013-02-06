ABC Family Picks Up Two New Dramas for Summer
ABC Family has ordered drama pilots The Fosters and Twisted
(formerly Socio) to series for a summer premiere on the network.
From executive producer Jennifer Lopez, Fosters is
about a multiethnic family of foster and biological kids being raised by two
moms (Teri Polo and Sherri Saum). The series is created by Bradley Bredeweg and
Peter Paige, who will also write and executive produce.
Twisted is a mystery drama centered on a 16-year-old
with a troubled past who becomes the prime suspect when a fellow student is
found dead. Gavin Polone is executive producer along with David Babcock and
Adam Milch.
ABC Family expects to announce additional series pickups
later this month.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.