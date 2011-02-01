ABC Family Picks Up Three New Series

ABC Family has picked up two one-hour drama series, Switched at Birth and The Nine Lives of Chloe King, and a half-hour comedy, The Great State of Georgia, ABC Family President Michael Riley announced Monday. These original scripted series will debut on the network later this year.

Switched at Birth follows the stories of two teenage girls who discover that they were accidentally switched as newborns in the hospital. Lizzy Weiss (Blue Crush, Cashmere Mafia), Paul Stupin (Make It or Break It) and John Ziffren (Melissa & Joey, Make It or Break It) serve as executive producers.



The Nine Lives of Chloe King tells the story of a girl who discovers she is part of an ancient supernatural race that is being hunted by human assassins. The series executive-produced by Dan Berendsen (Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Hannah Montana: The Movie) and John Ziffren (Melissa & Joey, Make It or Break It) with Alloy Entertainment's Leslie Morgenstein (Pretty Little Liars, Gossip Girl, The Vampire Diaries) and Gina Girolamo.

The Great State of Georgia, starring Raven-Symone in the title role of Georgia, tells the story of an aspiring actress and her geeky best friend living together in New York City. The show will be executive-produced by Kirk J. Rudell and author Jennifer Weiner.