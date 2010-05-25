ABC Family Picks Up Syndication Rights to ‘Friday Night Lights'

Disney-owned ABC Family has picked up the rights to five

seasons of NBC Universal's critically-adored Friday Night Lights, which the cable channel expects to start

airing this fall. NBC is currently airing the show's fourth season on Fridays

at 8 p.m., and the show has been renewed for season five.

"We're thrilled to add NBC's critically-acclaimed series Friday Night Lights to the mix of our

defining original and quality acquired series," said Tom Zappala, executive VP,

program acquisitions and scheduling, for the ABC Cable Networks Group, in a

statement. "The series is beloved by critics and viewers, and fits in perfectly

with ABC Family's blend of optimistic, heartfelt programming."

Friday Night Lights

stars Kyle Chandler as high-school football coach Eric Taylor who lives and

works in the football-focused town of Dillon, Texas. Connie Britton stars as

his wife, Tami. The series is executive produced by Peter Berg (the film Friday Night Lights, Hancock), who also wrote and directed

the pilot. Joining Berg as executive producers are Jason Katims (Parenthood), Brian Grazer (Frost/Nixon, The Da Vinci Code), David Nevins (Arrested Development) and Sarah Aubrey (The Kingdom). Friday Night

Lights is a production of Universal Media Studios, Imagine Entertainment

and Film 44.