ABC Family Picks Up Syndication Rights to ‘Friday Night Lights'
Disney-owned ABC Family has picked up the rights to five
seasons of NBC Universal's critically-adored Friday Night Lights, which the cable channel expects to start
airing this fall. NBC is currently airing the show's fourth season on Fridays
at 8 p.m., and the show has been renewed for season five.
"We're thrilled to add NBC's critically-acclaimed series Friday Night Lights to the mix of our
defining original and quality acquired series," said Tom Zappala, executive VP,
program acquisitions and scheduling, for the ABC Cable Networks Group, in a
statement. "The series is beloved by critics and viewers, and fits in perfectly
with ABC Family's blend of optimistic, heartfelt programming."
Friday Night Lights
stars Kyle Chandler as high-school football coach Eric Taylor who lives and
works in the football-focused town of Dillon, Texas. Connie Britton stars as
his wife, Tami. The series is executive produced by Peter Berg (the film Friday Night Lights, Hancock), who also wrote and directed
the pilot. Joining Berg as executive producers are Jason Katims (Parenthood), Brian Grazer (Frost/Nixon, The Da Vinci Code), David Nevins (Arrested Development) and Sarah Aubrey (The Kingdom). Friday Night
Lights is a production of Universal Media Studios, Imagine Entertainment
and Film 44.
