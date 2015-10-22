ABC Family Picks Up ‘Switched at Birth’ for Season 5

In advance of its season four finale Oct. 26, Switched at Birth gets a fifth season at ABC Family. The next season will bring the drama series over 100 episodes.

Switched at Birth is executive produced by Lizzy Weiss, Paul Stupin and Linda Gase. The series explores early adulthood, blended families and deaf culture.

“Every season Switched at Birth continues to deliver fresh, relatable storylines that tackle important social issues, reflecting what our audience experiences daily,” said Karey Burke, executive VP, programming and development, ABC Family. “We’re excited to see where Lizzy will take these characters next.”

Part of the Disney/ABC Television Group, ABC Family changes its name to Freeform in January.